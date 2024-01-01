The 229th Military Intelligence Battalion named Staff Sgt. Matthew Mubarak as the Defense Language Institute’s top drill sergeant at the Presidio of Monterey on July 11.

Mubarak bested Staff Sgt. Patrick Burns during the week long competition that saw competitors test their sharpshooting skills, physical fitness, and ability to teach Army fundamentals. The competitors traversed all of Monterey county during the competition traveling two hours south to Fort Hunter Liggett to conduct land navigation and shooting drills while also rucking 12-miles along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail, traveling from Seaside through Monterey to Lover’s Point in Pacific Grove— then back again all while carrying 50 pounds on their backs. Mubarak, a 29-year-old Houston native, will return to his home state of Texas Aug 19 - 22, to compete with the Army’s other top disciplinarians at Fort Sam Houston near San Antonio in a bid to earn the title as the Army’s best drill sergeant. About 35 drill sergeants are assigned to the Presidio where they help mold Soldier-linguists in the ways of the Army profession while ensuring they have the leadership support necessary to learn their assigned language. Original public domain image from Flickr