Presidio's Trunk or Treat 2018

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Superheroes, princesses, knights, witches and even a few T-Rex's descended on Soldier Field to collect handfuls of candy at the 5th annual Trunk or Treat organized by the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion Oct. 26.Community members spookified their cars and filled their trunks with candy to give away to trunk-or-treaters. The event hosted multiple activities, including a costume contest, haunted car contest and pumpkin decorating. (PHOTO by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr