https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040258
Runners participate in the inaugural YMCA-Sumter Base-2-Base Race, May 1, 2016 along Garners Ferry Road, in Eastover, S.C. The 21-mile race began at the front gate of McEntire Joint National Guard Base with the finish line at Shaw Park, near Shaw Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040258

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Runners participate in the inaugural YMCA-Sumter Base-2-Base Race, May 1, 2016 along Garners Ferry Road, in Eastover, S.C. The 21-mile race began at the front gate of McEntire Joint National Guard Base with the finish line at Shaw Park, near Shaw Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr

