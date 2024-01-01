2016 DLIFLC Language Day

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The 2016 Language Day event was held by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey, May 13. Language Day is open to the public and is attended by schools throughout the region to promote an understanding of diverse customs and cultures from around the world. Approximately 5,000 people attended the annual event featuring cultural displays, activities and international ethnic cuisine served by local vendors on Presidio’s Soldier Field. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr