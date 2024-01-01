F-AIR Colombia 2019

Attendees of the Feria Aeronautica Internacional—Colombia 2019 react to the U.S. Thunderbirds performance at José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Colombia, July 13, 2019. The United States Air Force is participating in the four-day air show with two South Carolina Air National Guard F-16s as static displays, along with an F-16 aerial demonstration by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. United States military participation in the air show provides an opportunity to strengthen our military-to-military relationships with regional partners and provides the opportunity to meet with our Colombian air force counterparts and facilitate interoperability, which can be exercised in future cooperation events such as exercises and training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr