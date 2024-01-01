Ray Romano at Military Day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – Service members mingled with celebrities on the Monterey Peninsula as Military Appreciation Day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am took place Feb. 8. All law enforcement, firefighters and military personnel plus one accompanied guest were admitted free of charge on the day which features the popular 3M Celebrity Challenge. Once again this year, musician Kenny G selected service members from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center to act as his caddy for the event. Many of the participating celebrities went out of their way to greet the large number of military that were in attendance as spectators and sign autographs. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr