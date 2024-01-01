rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040290
Bill Murray at Military Day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bill Murray at Military Day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, Calif. - Feb. 6 was Military Appreciation Day at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Active-duty military were allowed free entry to the tournament and a number of service members were given special access to the course during the popular 3M Celebrity Challenge charity event. Celebrities participating this year were Bill Murray, Ray Romano, Josh Duhamel, Chris Berman, Kenny G, Darius Rucker, Clay Walker, Jake Owen, Huey Lewis, Andy Garcia, Carson Daly and Charles Kelley. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040290

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Bill Murray at Military Day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

More