Bill Murray at Military Day at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, Calif. - Feb. 6 was Military Appreciation Day at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Active-duty military were allowed free entry to the tournament and a number of service members were given special access to the course during the popular 3M Celebrity Challenge charity event. Celebrities participating this year were Bill Murray, Ray Romano, Josh Duhamel, Chris Berman, Kenny G, Darius Rucker, Clay Walker, Jake Owen, Huey Lewis, Andy Garcia, Carson Daly and Charles Kelley. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr