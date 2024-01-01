rawpixel
POM Garrison leaders tour Monterey Fire Dept.
PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Presidio of Monterey Garrison Commander, Col. Lawrence Brown, along with the Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Command Sergeant Major and Director of Emergency Services received a tour of facilities and equipment from the Monterey Fire Department on Dec. 13. Highlighting the tour was a trip out on Monterey Bay waters aboard the fire department's boat that included a demonstration of the boat's multiple capabilities. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040294

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

