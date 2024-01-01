3M Celebrity Challenge at Pebble Beach

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Continuing a long standing tradition, service members from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center came out in perfect Monterey weather on Feb. 10 to the Pebble Beach golf course for the 3M Celebrity Challenge charity event. Service members got a chance to see and mingle with celebrities such as Bill Murray, Ray Romano and Clint Eastwood as they played five holes of Pebble Beach known affectionately as the "whiskey run" to help raise $100,000 for charities in this event immediately preceding the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr