169th Civil Engineer Squadron trains at Bellows Air Force Station

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scott Westmoreland, a firefighter assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, cuts aged and invasive ironwood trees being cleared at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo, Hawaii, May 7, 2019. Airmen with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron are gaining hands-on, multidisciplinary training at Bellows during their deployment for training while improving quality of life on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson). Original public domain image from Flickr