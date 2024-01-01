169th Civil Engineer Squadron trains at Bellows Air Force Station

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric McCollough, a utilities technician assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, cuts wood to frame the interior of a bunkhouse being constructed at Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo, Hawaii, May 6, 2019. Airmen with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron are gaining hands-on, multidisciplinary training at Bellows during their deployment for training while improving quality of life on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson). Original public domain image from Flickr