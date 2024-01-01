Military at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- For the fifth consecutive year, service members from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and Coast Guard Station Monterey represented the military during the final three day of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Feb. 13-15 by tending a special pin adorned with the United States Flag at Pebble Beach Golf Links hole-15. The 15th hole was also the location of the Support Our Troops tent, sponsored by Group O, which provided free food, drink and other amenities to service members who had special tickets donated by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. (PHOTO by Michael K. Beaton, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr