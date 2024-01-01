Ventura Beach House - ODR Trip

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. - The Presidio's Outdoor Recreation program took military members from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and Naval Postgraduate School for a fun-filled weekend getaway north of Ventura, Calif. on Nov. 18-20. In addition to great food and gorgeous vistas, the trip was an opportunity to try a host of ocean related activities including surfing, scuba diving, and kayaking. For information on more upcoming trips and other great services from the Presidio's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate you can view their monthly newsletter by clicking here. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr