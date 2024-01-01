rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040327
Training Exercise: Active Shooter
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Training Exercise: Active Shooter

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- As part of the Presidio’s continuing effort of emergency preparedness and strengthening of community partnerships, a full-scale exercise simulating an active shooter scenario was conducted here on Aug. 8. Exercise participants included U.S. Army Garrison, Presidio of Monterey, Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, City of Monterey Fire Department, Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula, American Medical Response, Federal Agencies, California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB), Monterey Salinas Transit (MST), and others. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040327

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Training Exercise: Active Shooter

More