Destruction for Appetite: Construction of New DFAC on Presidio reaches Milestone

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. – The U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey's Col. Paul W. Fellinger and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew J. Wynn visit the construction site of the Presidio's new dining facility to speak with contractors and survey the progress of construction June 19. While on site, Fellinger spoke with construction workers on the progress of the new facility and took advantage of an offer to lend a hand in the demolition of some of the obsolete buildings scheduled for destruction that day. When completed near the end of 2015, the new facility will be able to accommodate and serve more than 1,300 personnel in just less than 90 minute, three times a day. The new 26,000 square-foot, one-story dining facility is being constructed to replace Combs Hall, built in 1966, which is currently operating at over capacity in support of service member students of the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center. (Photo by Michael Beaton, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr