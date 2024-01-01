Military Appreciation Day at 2015 Monterey County Fair

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The Monterey County Fair recognized service members, veterans and their families during Military Appreciation Day, Sept. 4. Active duty military, veterans and their family members were admitted to the fair at no cost and received reduced rates on midway carnival rides all day by showing proper identification. The five-day annual fair featured colorful midway games, food and beverage vendors, a full schedule of live bands and a rodeo show that included bull and bronco riding. The fair also showcased an array of exhibits on the arts, animals, agriculture, wines, baked goods, flowers, handicrafts, environmental stewardship and water conservation. 2015 saw the Monterey County Fair celebrate its 79th anniversary. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr