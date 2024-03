CIDD Sailors Volunteer at SJ Sharks Game

PHOTO by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven L. Shepard. Twenty Sailors from the Center for Information Dominance Detachment Monterey assisted Operation Care and Comfort at the October 30 San Jose Sharks 'Support Our Troops' game day. Operation Care and Comfort collected cash and goods to support its effort to send holiday care packages overseas to our deployed troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Original public domain image from Flickr