9/11 Community Soldier Ride

Bilateral amputee and retired Army Staff Sgt. Dan Nevins, director of Warriors Speak, and retired Marine Staff Sgt. Mason Poe, government contractor, lead a group of participants across the finish line of the 18-mile ride during the 9/11 Community Soldier Ride at Lake Bostalsee, Germany Sept. 11. Approximately 400 participants gathered at Lake Bostalsee, in southwest Germany, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Soldier Ride is sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project and provides wounded warriors the opportunity to reclaim their confidence and strength through cycling. (Photo by Charles M. Belluomo, U.S. Army Europe Public Affairs Office). Original public domain image from Flickr