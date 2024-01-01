VARPALOTA TRAINING AREA, Hungary - A Soldier from the 11th Royal Netherlands Army Maneuver Brigade conducting a dismounted patrol radios in a situation report during Exercise Saker Falcon 2014 here, April 2.

The exercise, conducted at the Varpalota Training Area, is designed to enhance joint combined interoperability with allied and partner nations and to prepare participants to operate successfully in a joint, multinational, integrated environment with host-nation support from civil and governmental agencies. The exercise is composed of over 200 Soldiers from USAREUR and two Dutch Air Assault battalions working alongside Hungarian forces and is being held from April 3 through April 17. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Spc. Joshua Leonard). Original public domain image from Flickr