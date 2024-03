Saber Guardian

A Bulgarian soldier provides security during an airfield seizure training exercise at Bezmer Airbase, Bulgaria, on July 18, 2017, as part of exercise Saber Guardian 17. Saber Guardian is a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rafael Garibay). Original public domain image from Flickr