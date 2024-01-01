View of the vessel's cable tank.

On July 9, BSEE employees toured the cable installation vessel, Cable Enterprise, at the Port of Hueneme. Representatives from the bureau's Oil Spill Preparedness Division, Office of Field Operations, and Environmental Compliance Division visited Prysmian Group's recently upgraded dynamic positioning vessel. The vessel is being used to replace two power cables from the ExxonMobil Las Flores Canyon onshore facility to Platform Harmony, located approximately seven miles offshore in the Santa Barbara Channel. The ongoing project will also include the installation of a new power cable and supporting electrical and communication equipment from Platform Harmony to Platform Heritage. Original public domain image from Flickr