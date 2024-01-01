rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040371
View of the vessel's cable tank.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of the vessel's cable tank.

On July 9, BSEE employees toured the cable installation vessel, Cable Enterprise, at the Port of Hueneme. Representatives from the bureau's Oil Spill Preparedness Division, Office of Field Operations, and Environmental Compliance Division visited Prysmian Group's recently upgraded dynamic positioning vessel. The vessel is being used to replace two power cables from the ExxonMobil Las Flores Canyon onshore facility to Platform Harmony, located approximately seven miles offshore in the Santa Barbara Channel. The ongoing project will also include the installation of a new power cable and supporting electrical and communication equipment from Platform Harmony to Platform Heritage. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040371

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

View of the vessel's cable tank.

More