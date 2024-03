The South Carolina Air National Guard is hosting its Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Top Gun Drill Meet with nearly 20 high schools from around the state to compete Saturday, April 12.

More than 400 high-school cadets, representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps Jr-ROTC training programs are competing for honors in 12 drill and ceremony competition events.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Trainee Megan Floyd/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr