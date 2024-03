Testing oil spill containment equipment is a critical part of BSEE's mission protecting safety and the environment on the Outer Continental Shelf

Testing oil spill containment equipment is a critical part of BSEE's mission protecting safety and the environment on the Outer Continental Shelf. Some testing is done at Ohmsett National Oil Spill Response Research Facility in BSEE's 2.6 million-gallon salt water tank for simulating ocean conditions. Original public domain image from Flickr