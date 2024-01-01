Chris Kerlee, a loadmaster at Atlas Air, waits to load cargo onto a Boeing 747 transport aircraft at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., July 8, 2016.

Approximately 300 U.S. Airmen and 12 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire JNGB, S.C., are deploying to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as the 157th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in support of the U.S. Pacific Command Theater Security Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr