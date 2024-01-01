rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042381
U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance…
U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and the 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4042381

View CC0 License

