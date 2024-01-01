rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042390
U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard&rsquo;s 169th Fighter…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing salute the medical professionals and first responders of South Carolina with a statewide flyover of more than 60 hospitals. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4042390

View CC0 License

U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing salute the medical professionals and first responders of South Carolina with a statewide flyover of more than 60 hospitals. Original public domain image from Flickr

More