https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042420Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresident of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042420View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1056 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3079 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4445 x 5053 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPresident of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. Original public domain image from FlickrMore