rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042436
The South Carolina Air National Guard hosted an active shooter exercise. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The South Carolina Air National Guard hosted an active shooter exercise. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4042436

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The South Carolina Air National Guard hosted an active shooter exercise. Original public domain image from Flickr

More