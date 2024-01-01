https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042438Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Military Sealift Command Hospital Ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Transfers Cargo Aboard the Royal Australian Navy Heavy Landing Craft. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042438View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLarge 2100 x 1471 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Military Sealift Command Hospital Ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Transfers Cargo Aboard the Royal Australian Navy Heavy Landing Craft. Original public domain image from FlickrMore