https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNTSB investigates sightseeing plane crash newar Ketchikan, AKDeHavilland DHC-3T (Turbine Otter) that crashed on June 25, 2015 near Ketchikan, Alaska while on a sightseeing tour. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042548View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 729 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2127 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4612 x 2803 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNTSB investigates sightseeing plane crash newar Ketchikan, AKDeHavilland DHC-3T (Turbine Otter) that crashed on June 25, 2015 near Ketchikan, Alaska while on a sightseeing tour. Original public domain image from FlickrMore