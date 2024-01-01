rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042548
NTSB investigates sightseeing plane crash newar Ketchikan, AKDeHavilland DHC-3T (Turbine Otter) that crashed on June 25…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

NTSB investigates sightseeing plane crash newar Ketchikan, AK
DeHavilland DHC-3T (Turbine Otter) that crashed on June 25, 2015 near Ketchikan, Alaska while on a sightseeing tour. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4042548

View CC0 License

NTSB investigates sightseeing plane crash newar Ketchikan, AK
DeHavilland DHC-3T (Turbine Otter) that crashed on June 25, 2015 near Ketchikan, Alaska while on a sightseeing tour. Original public domain image from Flickr

More