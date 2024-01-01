https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCow Killer — This close up of a Velvet Ant (which isn't really an ant, but a wasp) is feared by many due to the "Cow Killer" name. Even though these wasps don't actually kill cows, the sting is definitely one to be feared because it's very painful! Fortunately these wasps are not aggressive and will most likely try to avoid you, but that doesn't mean you want to handle one or step on it barefoot. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4042569View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 902 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2631 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4711 x 3541 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCow Killer — This close up of a Velvet Ant (which isn't really an ant, but a wasp) is feared by many due to the "Cow Killer" name. Even though these wasps don't actually kill cows, the sting is definitely one to be feared because it's very painful! Fortunately these wasps are not aggressive and will most likely try to avoid you, but that doesn't mean you want to handle one or step on it barefoot. Original public domain image from FlickrMore