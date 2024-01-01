rawpixel
Cow Killer — This close up of a Velvet Ant (which isn't really an ant, but a wasp) is feared by many due to the "Cow Killer" name. Even though these wasps don't actually kill cows, the sting is definitely one to be feared because it's very painful! Fortunately these wasps are not aggressive and will most likely try to avoid you, but that doesn't mean you want to handle one or step on it barefoot. Original public domain image from Flickr

ID : 
4042569

View CC0 License

