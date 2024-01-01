https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043198Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSecretary of State Michael R. Pompeo attends a Ceremonial Changing of the Guard, in Warsaw, Poland, on August 15, 2020. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4043198View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3278 x 3278 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSecretary of State Michael R. Pompeo attends a Ceremonial Changing of the Guard, in Warsaw, Poland, on August 15, 2020. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from FlickrMore