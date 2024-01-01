rawpixel
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo attends a Ceremonial Changing of the Guard, in Warsaw, Poland, on August 15, 2020.…
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo attends a Ceremonial Changing of the Guard, in Warsaw, Poland, on August 15, 2020. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043198

View CC0 License

