1-4 Infantry training in Slovenia.

POSTONJA TRAINING AREA, Slovenia – Slovenian Armed Forces soldiers take a pause during a patrol with Soldiers from U.S. Army Europe’s Charlie Company, 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment during a combined company field training exercise here June 23. The 1-4 Soldiers are training as part of a mixed company with the SAF’s 1st Company, 20th Motorized Battalion as a military to military exercise and part of an evaluation procedure for the Slovenian forces before the SAF heads to Hohenfels in Oct. for their final evaluation. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Spc. Joshua Leonard). Original public domain image from Flickr