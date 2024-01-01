A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters hovers while a wall of fire burns during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo combined arms demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 7, 2017.

This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Szews). Original public domain image from Flickr