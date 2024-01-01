rawpixel
U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard…
U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, respond to simulated mortar attacks and self-aid buddy care and scenarios during a Certified Readiness Evaluation, Sept. 9, 2013.

Members of the 169th Fighter Wing are conducting the CRE, which assesses their ability to operate safely and efficiently in a deployed chemical combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Amy Kyzer/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043688

View CC0 License

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, respond to simulated mortar attacks and self-aid buddy care and scenarios during a Certified Readiness Evaluation, Sept. 9, 2013.

