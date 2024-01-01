U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, respond to simulated mortar attacks and self-aid buddy care and scenarios during a Certified Readiness Evaluation, Sept. 9, 2013.

Members of the 169th Fighter Wing are conducting the CRE, which assesses their ability to operate safely and efficiently in a deployed chemical combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo by Master Sgt. Amy Kyzer/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr