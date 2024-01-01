South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo 2017.

The Aeroshell Demo team performs aerial demonstrations during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 7, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the capabilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago). Original public domain image from Flickr