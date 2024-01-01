rawpixel
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Lauterbach, a Sumter, S.C. native, now a heavy mobile equipment mechanic assigned to the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron on McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., replaces a fuel injector on a government operated Ford F150 April 30, 2014.

Routine maintenence ensures the South Carolina Air National Guard's government vehicles are in good operating condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ashleigh Pavelek/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043848

View CC0 License

