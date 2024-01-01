U.S. Marines Fuel the Force.

U.S. Marines assigned to the 273rd Marine Wing Support Squadron, Air Operations Company, from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, S.C., execute fueling an MV-22 Osprey at a forward air refueling point at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C. on May 14, 2014. The Marines conduct joint operations alongside elements of the South Carolina Air and Army National Guard, these exercises are crucial to the ongoing success of operational readiness and deployments around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr