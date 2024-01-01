rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043874
Adazi Training Area, LATVIA – Spent ammunition is seen scattered on the ground during the ongoing simulation battle between multinational forces during a situational training exercise deliberate defense lane here, June 12, 2014. Saber Strike 2014 is a joint, multi-national military exercise scheduled for June 9- 20. The exercise spans multiple locations in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and involves approximately 4,500 personnel from 10 countries. The exercise is designed to promote regional stability, strengthen international military partnerships, enhance multinational interoperability and prepare participants for worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Spc. Joshua Leonard). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043874

View CC0 License

