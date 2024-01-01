https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEntangled Crab Marine debris affects more than just air-breathing marine organisms. Derelict fishing gear left in the environment can entangle and kill commercially important marine organisms such as this crab. This process is known as 'ghost-fishing'. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4044190View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1500 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEntangled Crab Marine debris affects more than just air-breathing marine organisms. Derelict fishing gear left in the environment can entangle and kill commercially important marine organisms such as this crab. This process is known as 'ghost-fishing'. Original public domain image from FlickrMore