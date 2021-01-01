https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045356Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWatercolor inspirational quotes mobile wallpaper template psd setMorePremiumID : 4045356View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.92 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllWatercolor inspirational quotes mobile wallpaper template psd setMore