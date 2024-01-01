rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045951
Open Water Swim World Police Games. Several CBP Officers participated in the World Police and Fire Games open water swim…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Open Water Swim World Police Games. Several CBP Officers participated in the World Police and Fire Games open water swim that consisted of two laps around Lake Audubon totaling two miles in Reston Virginia. (Photo by James Tourtellotte). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4045951

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Open Water Swim World Police Games. Several CBP Officers participated in the World Police and Fire Games open water swim that consisted of two laps around Lake Audubon totaling two miles in Reston Virginia. (Photo by James Tourtellotte). Original public domain image from Flickr

More