Chinese President Xi Awaits the Arrival of Secretaries Kerry and Lew for Their Bilateral Meeting Amid the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping awaits U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and members of their delegation as they arrive on June 7, 2016, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, to attend a bilateral meeting following a two-day Strategic and Economic Dialogue between U.S. and Chinese officials. (State Department photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr