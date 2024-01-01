President Clinton walks outside the National Museum in Sarajevo

December 22, 1997: President Clinton walks with National Security Advisor Sandy Berger and White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles outside at the National Museum in Sarajevo. (Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library)



Hosted by the Clinton Library and the Clinton Foundation, the document release was spearheaded by CIA’s Historical Review Program (HRP), which identifies, collects and produces historically relevant collections of declassified materials. The Bosnia collection. Original public domain image from Flickr