President Joe Biden poses for photos with King Phillipe of Belgium and the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on…
President Joe Biden poses for photos with King Phillipe of Belgium and the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Royal Palace in Brussels. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046029

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

