https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresident Joe Biden poses for photos with King Phillipe of Belgium and the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Royal Palace in Brussels. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4046029View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5879 x 3919 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPresident Joe Biden poses for photos with King Phillipe of Belgium and the Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Royal Palace in Brussels. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from FlickrMore