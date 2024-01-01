rawpixel
Nixon and Kissinger. U.S. President Richard Nixon (left) and Henry Kissinger, National Security Adviser and Secretary of State, at the White House. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.". Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046031

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

