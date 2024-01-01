https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNixon and Kissinger. U.S. President Richard Nixon (left) and Henry Kissinger, National Security Adviser and Secretary of State, at the White House. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.". Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4046031View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3055 x 2092 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNixon and Kissinger. U.S. President Richard Nixon (left) and Henry Kissinger, National Security Adviser and Secretary of State, at the White House. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.". Original public domain image from FlickrMore