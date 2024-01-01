rawpixel
President Joe Biden talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Carbis Bay Hotel and…
President Joe Biden talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Carbis Bay Hotel and Estate in Cornwall, England. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046036

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

