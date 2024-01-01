rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046069
President Joe Biden makes a call Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the in his private dining area of the White House. (Official…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Joe Biden makes a call Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the in his private dining area of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4046069

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Joe Biden makes a call Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the in his private dining area of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith). Original public domain image from Flickr

More