Vice President Biden Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue Opening Session
Vice President Biden Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue Opening Session

Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) / Consultation on People-to-People Exchange (CPE) Joint Opening Session at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2015. The Vice President is joined by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew, and their Chinese co-chairs, State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Vice Premier Wang Yang, along with members of the Chinese delegation and their U.S. colleagues. (State Department photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr

Vice President Biden Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue Opening Session

