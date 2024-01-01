Two Women in Traditional Kandyan Dress Laugh While Waiting as Secretary Kerry Meets With Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Samaraweera

Two women in traditional Kandyan dress laugh while waiting as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 2, 2015, before the Secretary met with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. (State Department Photo/Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr